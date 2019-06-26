Imo traders get 72-hr ultimatum to vacate ‘illegal spots

By Chinonso Alozie

Fear has gripped hundreds of traders within the Owerri metropolis after Imo State Government gave them 72 hours to vacate.

The traders told Vanguard yesterday in Owerri that government failed to include in the announcement, an alternative place for them to continue their petty businesses with which they sustain their families.

Government through the General Manager of Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission, ENTRACO, Alex Emeziem, said the order must be obeyed and that its operation targets only those occupying illegal structures in the areas mentioned.

According to the state government, it is part of the ‘Rebuild Imo’ programme and tree planting project, regretting the inconveniences it caused.

The government said: “All those doing business between Naze Roundabout and the road to Emmanuel College Roundabout should vacate the area immediately.

“All persons occupying the Green Verge from Emmanuel College (New Road) to Umezuruike Hospital, Opposite SGI Cabinet Office, Owerri, should also vacate immediately.

“All persons occupying illegal structures where they carry out their respective businesses, from Akanchawa Road to Port Harcourt Road Junction should also vacate.

“All these affected areas must be vacated within 72 hours of this announcement to enable the state government to carry out its beautification and tree planting programme.”