Imo deputy governor, ENTRACO boss supervise sanitation exercise, preach ‘green Imo’

In line with the GoGreenStayClean environmental policy of the Rebuild Imo Government, the Deputy Governor of Imo state, Hon Gerald Irona and the Chairman, Imo ENTRACO, Hon. Alex Emeziem, alongside other staff of the commission, earlier today, covered the state capital, ensuring proper sanitation exercise in the state.

The GoGreenStayClean intitiative which is aimed at ensuring a clean and environmental friendly state, recorded massive compliance from Imolites who were seen engaged in sanitation exercise.

Irona, while addressing news men noted that more work will be done by ENTRACO to ensure that Imo state, which was previously the cleanest city in Africa, regains its lost status.

He complained that the poor drainage systems built by the previous administration, that were often destroyed by erosion, leaving dirt on the surface of the roads and improper disposal of refuse were the major reasons everywhere in the city was turned to a refuse dump site.

The former lawmaker while stating that the state government is putting plans in place to provide bins at strategic locations in the short term, with intentions of going door to door policy in the medium term, stated that the blocked drainage channels in the capital city will receive urgent attention. He assured ENTRACO of the state government support to enable them carry out their duties.

Adding his voice, the ENTRACO boss, in his words, warned those in the habit of dumping refuse at locations unapproved by the government to desist henceforth to avert disciplinary action. He enjoined Imolites to at all times practice the GoGreenStayClean initiative of the Governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

Emeziem stated that the sanitation exercise will be regular in the state to ensure that environmental normalcy is restored.

The team had in their company the permanent secretary ministry of environment, Mr Jeff Ojinike, the House of Assembly Member representing Owerri municipal Hon. Solomon Anukam, and the TC chairman of Owerri Municipal, Hon. Ebere Chukwuemeka, among others.

Vanguard