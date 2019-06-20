Imo council chairmen reject Ihedioha’s suspension

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The 27 local government chairmen suspended by Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State have refused to accept their suspension.

Vanguard learned yesterday in Owerri that some of them claimed that they have neither received nor signed any letter to warrant forcing them out of their offices, while others said that constitutionally, their tenures have not ended.

At Oru East Local Government Area, the chairman, Everest Duru, insisted that he was still in charge.

A source told Vanguard that security men, said to be acting on orders from the above, had stopped the suspended council chairmen from gaining entrance into the premises of the council headquarters.

Vanguard was told that Duru had arrived the local government to have his official meetings with councillors elected alongside him, but was prevented from having access into his office.

He wondered why the governor would take such an action having been a lawmaker for so many years, adding that he should be grounded in the requirements of the law in situations like these.

The drama led to the intervention of some passers-by as well as stakeholders, including some traditional rulers, who came to have meetings at the council area.

Duru briefly said: “We are hearing about our sack on the social media. I have told the councillors that they were constitutionally elected. We advise that we should obey the law in everything we do.”

Recall that on Tuesday, Governor Ihedioha had sworn in 27 local government interim management committee, promising that within six months, his government would conduct local government election.