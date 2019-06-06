Imo community resorts to traditional method against killer-herdsmen

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Indigenous Imo State Town Unions, IITU, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act quickly in protecting the people against the incessant killings by herdsmen, or they would resort to traditional method of defending themselves.

The call came after the union’s National Executive Council meeting in Owerri, presided over by the National President, Emeka Diwe, alongside other presidents from the 27 local government areas of the state.

They also went further to demand that the Federal Government now has the responsibility of reassuring the Igbo of their safety in the country.

According to them, “the Indigenous Imo Town Unions, IITU, President condemned the incessant attacks by the Boko Haram insurgents and herdsmen, which are on the increase.

“We called on the Federal Govern-ment to be proactive on security of lives and properties, as Igbo need to be reassured of their safety.

“If the government fails to rise up to the situation, people will take to traditional self-defense mechanisms to avoid destruction of lives and properties by the invaders.

“One of the primary duty and obligation a reasonable and caring government owe its people is protection of life and property.

“It follows that where the government fails in this important duty, the citizens will be left with no other option than to reactivate traditional self-defense approach to avoid been destroyed or exterminated by the invaders/attackers.”

Also it was their resolve to commend “The new Imo State Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha and the Deputy Governor, Hon Gerald Irona, even as they supported the resolve by the office holders to provide Ndi Imo with good governance.

“IITU commended the Governor’s call to encourage partnership with the Town Unions and local government councils to drive sustainable development of the rural commitments in Imo State.

“The NEC has resolved that every Imo State Association operating anywhere outside the State will henceforth bear the name “ Association of Indigenous Imo Town Unions”, with permission to register with the Corporate Affairs Commission as a branch.”