Imo: AA denies withdrawing from Tribunal, reaffirms suspension of officials

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The national leadership of Action Alliance AA has denied withdrawing its petition before the governorship election tribunal in Owerri, Imo state, saying those who announced its withdrawal had since been dismissed from the party.

The party said its national chairman, Chief Kenneth Udeze and the National Secretary, Vernimbe James remained suspended since June 14, 2019 due to their penchant for anti-party activities.

At a news briefing addressed by the National Vice Chairman, North West, Alhaji Jibril Aminu and National Publicity Secretary, Charles Chukwuemeka, the AA said; “we are in support of all our cases at the tribunal including that of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu in Imo state”.

Others who were present at the briefing were the National Youth Leader, Michael Madu; National Legal Adviser Anaukyaa Mnenge Peter among others.

On his part, Chairman of the party in Imo state, Chief Anthony Uchendu said the party is in full support of Uche Nwosu’s ambition to “reclaim his governorship mandate in the state”.

He said; “It is so unfortunate what is happening today especially in my state, Imo. Only God knows how he does his things, that a very vibrant and astute politician of Imo state extraction came into the party with a whole lot of credentials. We won comfortably 8 Houses of Assembly and two federal constituency seats. However, we have other cases in court like in Okigwe, Imo North, we are hopeful where INEC is yet to declare a winner and we are very close to victory. “In all this, our former national chairman in person of Kenneth Udeze who ab initio was not helpful to the party in the state and didn’t do anything for us, we kept faith believing he will have a change of mind but it came to a height where he connived with the PDP in Imo state to deny us of our victory. And he said we won’t have a headway with Uche Nwosu at the tribunal. It is very disheartening that a man who claims to be learned will go on air to say that the party has withdrawn from the case which is still before the tribunal. I want to assure Nigerians that the purported sack of Imo state executive and those of other states is a nullity because he (Udeze) had since been suspended earlier in June”, he added. Party writes INEC

Meanwhile, the AA has written the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to convey its suspension of Messrs Udeze and James accusing them of sundry allegations including anti-party activities and an indictment by the police following investigation of party operations.

In the letter dated June 17, 2019, the party named its Deputy National Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar as acting Chairman, and Deputy National Secretary, Raphael Onakorere as its acting National Secretary.

It also requested INEC to audit the finances of the party from April 2017 to June 2019 in line with relevant electoral guidelines.