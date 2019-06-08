Immigration boss warns personnel against corruption, nepotism

By Kingsley Omonobi-Abuja

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede has warned officers and men of the service to shun corruption and nepotism even as he emphasized that personnel must not use the weapons assigned to them for enhancement of the job, to harass or intimidate the citizenry.

Babandede who spoke at the decoration ceremony of 53 Comptrollers of Immigration who were among the 3,413 officers recently promoted by the service, vowed that there was no going back on the determination to ensure the successful implementation of the E-Passport policy, while the Visa on Arrival system has evolved from e-mail to web-based.

The 2018 promotion list as approved by the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB), has 53 Comptrollers of Immigration, 114 Deputy Comptrollers of Immigration and 146 Assistant Comptrollers of Immigration.