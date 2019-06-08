I’m stronger, wiser, getting love – Adunni Ade

Ayo Onikoyi

Media shy Nollywood actress and model, Adunni Adewale, popularly known as Adunni Ade has broken her self-styled protocol to keep a low profile by breaking the internet with alluring, stunning pictures of herself to mark her birthday. The Instagram and other social media were awash with the pictures of the actress which Potpourri has dubbed ‘Damsel of Nollywood’.

Although some people may argue she has a beauty advantage in the fact that she has a German-Nigerian blood, being born to a German mother and a Nigerian father, but beauty is beauty and very few rank in the same file with this stupendous beauty carved like a hourglass. Of course, that much will explain why she made the cut for the America’s Next Top Model.

Following the trend that has become a norm in Nollywood, Adunni celebrated her birthday with unusual pictures but not without some message to give us a glimpse into that charming heart of hers.

“It’s My Birthday!Guess what I’m getting? I’m Getting Older; I’m Getting Wiser; I’m Getting Stronger & most importantly, I’m Getting Love,” she posted on her Instagram page.

In another post with yet more captivating pictures, the mother of two describes herself as a beautiful and strong soul, affirming that she has the right to praise herself.

Adunni read accounting at the University of Kentucky, United States of America, where she was born before relocating to Nigeria in 2013. She has never been married but mother to two boys, who are products of her eight-year relationship with her ex.

