I’m one of the pioneers of Afrobeats movement to the US and the world – DJ Dozzy Ross

Ayo Onikoyi

Nigeria-born, US-based Disc Jockey, DJ Dozzy Ross, born Dozie Udemadu may have made a claim that will send a shock wave through the labyrinth of the Nigerian entertainment enclave or be received with a series of pats in the back. In an interview with Potpourri, the Anambra State-born DJ revealed that he is one of the pioneers of the Afrobeat movement to the United States of America and the world. He said Nigerian music wasn’t particularly welcomed prior to 2014 until he started pushing to the American audience who has come to embrace t he sound.

“ After practicing my craft in the hip hop and American music scene, I decided to take my craft to the international scene. Hence I’m one of the pioneers of the afrobeats movement. I started bringing afrobeats artist to Atlanta and all over USA for concerts and events since 2014 and was nominated at the 2015 Afrimma awards in Dallas as the best African DJ in USA,” he said, narrating how it all started.

“I’ve worked with the likes of Davido, Olamide, Tekno, Wizkid, Runtown, Skales, Timaya, Psquare , Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy, to name a few. Also, I worked with Akon and went on tour with him for his USA tour 2017,” he added. Reaffirming his claim he explained further how he can be regarded as one of the pioneers of Afrobeat export to the US and the world.

“Technically, I’m bridging the gap between Afrobeats and hip hop. In America prior to 2014. You could go to nightclubs including African clubs and not hear African music. We channeled the movement. As a DJ, I was among the first group of DJs who kept playing Afrobeats songs to different crowds. Blacks, Whites and Latinos until they became open to our music. Now you can’t go to any club or event in America including without the DJs playing Afrobeats songs, including hip hop. Now we are accepted in general as the new trend over here. Disc Jockeying in the USA took me to places I never dreamt of going. I’ve had the opportunity to DJ in China, Dubai, Mexico , Belize , France Jamaica, Aruba just to name a few,” he said.

DJ Dozzy Ross is what you can call a professional DJ who got schooled by great minds in the craft. He trained in Atlanta by DJ D Cas of Connections Djs. He has a song with Tekno and Cap 1 ( an American) rapper signed to 2Chains. He is also working with Skales, Runtown and Ball Greezy. By summer of this year he will be hitting the town with an EP of six songs complete with videos. His song making a good round on the radio waves is ‘Rihanna Body’ featuring Tekno and Cap 1.