I’m not scared of death threats — Falz

Last year, popular rapper, Folarin Falana, a.k.a FalzTheBahdGuy released a controversial hit song, ‘This is Nigeria’, to a barrage of backlash from religious bodies, critics among others. But the singer wasn’t deterred as he followed it up with ‘talk’, another conscious song off his fourth studio album, titled ‘Moral Instruction’, released in January 2019.

However, in a chat with E-Daily, the multi-talented rapper reacted to the backlash, threats and misconceptions the public have about him and his music.

“I have been misinterpreted especially in recent times. To a large extent, I understand the sentiments or the feelings of the people that have misinterpreted me. The biggest misconception about my person is that I’m a misogynist, that I hate women. I think it’s funny, I think it’s laughable because I have continually spoken against the prostitution culture. It’s just something I don’t subscribe to, but it doesn’t mean I hate women or anything.

Also read:

Men that do these things too are equally doing something that I don’t like, but maybe it’s because I have only done more stuff about the girls, and I understand that because women are the gender that is oppressed. There is male supremacy that is perpetrated in every sphere of life and I understand that for this reason, it could be vexing for the listeners. I’ve made a lot of music that speaks about women oppression and sexual abuse; ‘Child of the world’ for example. That is a very conscious song, it talked about sexual abuse, suicide and the need for help. On my ‘Moral Instruction’ album, I made a lot of stuff pertaining to human trafficking. I pay a lot of attention to things that affect people; so there is no way someone will sit in their house and say I’m a misogynist”, he lamented.

Speaking further, he explained why he usually feels the need to make conscious music. “The way I’m feeling at a point in time is what I translate into music. It comes at different points in time. I may be feeling like I’m in a party mood now and want to put out music that is dance related, and then later return to another mood again. As artists, we paint different pictures and we sort of slip in and out of moods”, he said. He added that he is not scared of threats to his life over the kind of music he makes.

“No. I’m not scared of threats from anywhere; I’m not scared of any threat to my life, he added.