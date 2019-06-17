I’m not lobbying for NDDC’s top post–Ondo deputy governor

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, on Monday dismissed media reports that he was lobbying for the post of Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

A statement issued in Akure by the spokesman to the Deputy Governor, Mr Leke Akeredolu, said the reports were baseless and lacked merit.

It said in part: “The sponsors of this story are disgruntled politicians and are merely interested in blackmailing the deputy governor.

“Their main purpose is to heat up the polity ahead of 2020 governorship election in Ondo state.

“Agboola Ajayi cannot be sneezing and also be whispering at the same time. He is contented with his current position as the elected deputy governor of the state.

“We also see the published story as an attempt to pitch the deputy governor against his boss, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and to finally cause disaffection between them.

“Let me clearly state that Ajayi has neither lobbied nor has the intention to become the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).”

The statement said the deputy governor had made it known to the public that he would give necessary support to his boss if he sought reelection.

“It is bewildering and laughable that those behind the story could allege that Ajayi was involved in the kind of deals as alleged.

“We, however, call on the people of Ondo State and prominent political leaders to ignore these rabble rousers who are hell bent on creating crisis where none exists,” the statement said.