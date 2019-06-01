I’m not in a hurry to appoint my cabinets, Gov Sule explains

By David Odama

LAFIA – BARELY three days after being sworn in Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has disclosed that he would not be in a hurry to form his cabinet.

He explained that appointing his cabinet members immediately after taking over will not do good for the state, saying such action would cause him some terrible mistakes that will be inimical to the success of his administration.

The governor, who spoke, Saturday, in Lafia, while interacting with journalists, insisted that:”I will not be in a hurry to appoint my commissioners, because doing that will lead me into mistakes.”

Speaking further at the interactive session that was held shortly after the distribution of 100 grinding engines and sewing machines donated by Nigeria Port Authority to the Government of Nasarawa State, the governor added:”I am not much in a hurry to appoint my cabinets. So as you can see we a were able to carry out certain responsibilities even before the commissioners are appointed.”

According to him, the distribution of 100 grinding engines and sewing machines was aimed at empowering the vulnerable women and youths in the state so as to enable them to be self reliant.

Hear him:”We always look forward to this kind of empowerment. If you remember before I actually joined the political arena ,we were able to bring Alhaji Aliyu Dangote to Nasarawa State where he gave a total of N130million to about 13,000 women in the state.”

He added that as a government that came with lots of promises to people of the state, there was need for him to hit the ground running to meet the challenges, yearning and aspirations of people of the state.

He, however, maintained that the items distributed was in fulfillment of the earlier promised he made during his maiden speech that within 48 hours,he would kick-start the empowerment of women and youths across the state.

When asked the status of the treasury, he inherited, Governor Sule said his administration had started studying the hand-over note submitted by the previous administration, led by Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

“It is too early to know what we met, I just started working on Thursday and we are just studying the book.

“I have also just started meeting with different people, within just 24 hours, we have done a lot of work, we have met with most of the agencies.

“We met with all permanent secretaries in order to brief us, we asked for different information from where they are, we met with some of the chairmen of local government areas to know how they are.

“We also met with security agencies to know whether there is security in this state so as to improve on the security measures in the state so that people can live in peace with one another. These are some of the things we have been doing when we assumed duty, ” he said.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Nigeria Port Authority, Mrs. Hadiza Bala Usman, said they were in Nasarawa State address poverty and raise employment opportunity in the state.

Mrs Usman, who was represented by, Mr. Ibrahim Nasiru, stated that the gesture was part of their social responsibilities.