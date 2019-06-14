Breaking News
Translate

I’m born again – Yul Edochie declares, after surviving ghastly auto-crash

On 12:07 pmIn Newsby Comments

Nigerian actor and politician, Yul Edochie have taken to social media to announce to the world that he is now a born again Christian. Recall that day back, the popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, revealed that he survived a major road accident during a trip to the eastern part of the country.

Yul Edochie

According to him, after the accident, he had a rethink about his life which made him have a ‘factory reset’ and decided to give his life to Christ.

Wonder of total freedom for every captive (2)

Someone said to me ‘that accident really shook you’. Well, that’s an understatement. Actually, it reset my brain to factory setting. God gave me a second chance. I’m a new man in Christ now, I’m born again. Don’t wait till it happens to you, follow Christ today! I shall live to testify the goodness of God.”  he said.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.