I’m ashamed of Obaseki’s role in Edo Assembly Crisis – Oshiomhole

Ashamed of Obaseki

On the development in his home state, Edo, Oshiomhole said; “Unfortunately, the situation in Bauchi is also similar to the one that is happening in Edo State. I am ashamed to talk about it but there is nothing to hide.

“We have a similar situation in Edo where in our own case we have 24/24 all of them APC but somebody wants a particular person as a Speaker, 19 out of 24 are opposed to this person.”

n Bauchi, he said if the ruling APC did not use state institutions like the police, against the inauguration of Sen. Bala Muhammed as governor, “it is a shame to use federal institutions against the inauguration of state Assembly” in Bauchi by the governor.

He said; “The attempt by the Governor of Bauchi State to Illegally resort to nocturnal tactics at nocturnal hours to purport to inaugurate the house… I have briefed the President in full having met with you earlier in the day when you shared with me the details. I have had conversations with the Governor so I have all the facts. We members of the NWC have met with the IG after deliberating on the issues. We will prevail on him to ensure that the police do not provide security for an illegal act. Because the worst form of robbery is political robbery, it is worse than robbing people of their property.

“if you rob people of their right to govern, the people of Bauchi in their wisdom have chosen to entrust the leadership of the Bauchi State House of Assembly in the hands of the APC by voting for 21 of you while they allow PDP Only 10. That is that APC should control the legislature. There is nothing anybody can do in a democracy to change the fact. The earlier the Governor of Bauchi comes to terms with this reality the better for him and for everyone. But I want to assure you that we are a party that believes in the rule of law.

“If we have not misused federal might and institutions from preventing Bala Muhammed from being inaugurated, it is a shame to use federal institutions against the inauguration of state Assembly,” APC national chairman stated.

“We will do everything possible that, that building being a public property being the House of Assembly is opened to the members. Be assured that we are committed to that and we commend you for your commitment to principles.

“When you were telling me of invitation to meetings, intimidation and all that, I am fully aware of all those kind of things because what other instruments is available other than to try to induce those who are weak hearted?

Speaking after a closed door meeting, former Speaker of Bauchi state House of Assembly and a member-elect Hon. Kawuwa Shehu denied plans to impeach the state governor.

He said their main focus was to work with the governor to develop the state.