I’m a target of assassination, ex-Gani Adams’ aide cries out

He’s suffering from irrelevance — OPC

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—MR. Segun Akanni, former Personal Assistant to the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland Otunba Gani Adams, yesterday, raised alarm over plans to assassinate him by suspected members of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC.

But in swift reaction, the OPC has absolved Adams of the allegation, saying Akani is crying wolf and looking for public sympathy.

Akanni, in a statement titled: My life is in danger which he posted on his Facebook page said: “I have a strong feeling some people are after my life. I do not know what I did to them.

“I have fixed an appointment with an old friend at Mobil Filling Station in Gbagada. Unfortunately, my car was not in good condition but I had to manage it there.

“On getting to the place, I met this old friend and after exchanging pleasantries, we were both examining the car I brought because I complained to my friend how the wheels of the car were unstable. Suddenly, a group of men emerged from nowhere. They started calling me thief, traitor. They started chasing me all around. One of them brought out a tyre and wanted to set me ablaze. I had to run across the express to the police station in the opposite direction. It was the policemen on duty that eventually rescued me and led me back to the filling station to pick my car.

“Ever since I left oga (referring to Adams), I have moved on with my life, so I do not know why I should be a target of elimination by certain elements.”

Reacting to Akanni’s claim, the OPC coordinator for Bariga Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Adegoke Joseph, said the former aide is crying wolf, and looking for public sympathy.

Reacting to the alleged assassinate claim, Joseph said: “Though, the police is investigating the matter, there is need for him to clear the air on the issue because of the personality involved.

“I was surprised by the accusation linking me to the attack. I wouldn’t want to react to the allegation against my person, but for the name of Aare Onakakanfo being dragged into the issue, I need to speak up because the issue has nothing to do with Aare Gani Adams.

“From what transpired in the video he sent that went viral, there was a rift between Akanni and the mechanic at the workshop, and the guy drove him out of the workshop. The mechanic chased him out of the workshop, with nothing in his hand. So how does that relate to an attempt to one’s life? The entire story was a ploy to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it. “

“For all I know, Segun Akanni is an ingrate; he was trying to bite the finger that had fed him for years. He was trying to raise a false alarm.”