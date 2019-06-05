Illegal revenue collectors warned to steer clear of Anambra motor parks

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—Sequel to penultimate Friday’s attack on 15 persons by unidentified youths in Onitsha, illegal revenue collectors in Anambra State have been warned to steer clear of motor parks in Anambra State, particularly in Onitsha.

The warning was issued by Anambra State government via Anambra State Park Management Committee, which said it will also not tolerate any unlawful activity in the motor parks in the state.

Unidentified youths wielding machetes and other dangerous weapons, chanting songs in protest of suspension of levies they collect, had penultimate Friday invaded the Niger Bridge head area of Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, near Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Statue, attacked everybody on sight and injured about 15 persons.

Many people running for safety equally sustained injuries, while some were knocked down by motorists and tricyclists.

Angered by the development, Anambra State Park Management Committee, the body the state government contracted for the management of motor parks and collection of government-approved levies, has directed strict enforcement of the ban and warned illegal revenue collectors to steer clear of their motor parks, saying that they will not tolerate collection of suspended levies and in the process tarnish the image of the committee.

Addressing newsmen yesterday, through their lawyer, Mr. Felix Obi-Okafor, the state park managers alleged that the touts and their sponsors are determined to destroy their name.

Obi-Okafor said, “that the state park managers are helping the government enforce the suspension of collection of those levies and Chief Enendu is supervising the enforcement of the suspension of the collection of those levies on behalf of the Anambra State Park Management Committee.

According to Obi-Okafor, “no member of Anambra State Park Management Committee including its treasurer, Chief Nelson Enendu will encourage the collection of levies the government who contracted them has suspended its collection in any motor park in the state.”

“The state Park Management Committee has rather been helping the state government to enforce the suspension of collection of levies in the motor parks, and Chief Nelson Enendu has been at the forefront on behalf of the Committee to enforce the suspension of collection of those levies.

“The state Park Management Committee, which Chief Nelson Enendu is a ember does not use touts to collect levies when the government has not suspended collections of levies in the parks, they have their legally employed responsible workers who collected levies for them then, so the campaign of calumny against the committee or any of its members will fall like park of cards.”