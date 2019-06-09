I’ll neutralize banditry, terrorism, kidnapping – Buhari

…expresses shock over Sokoto banditry attacks

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has for the umpteenth time vowed that his administration will not relent in its fight to neutralize bandits, Terrorists and kidnappers in the country.

President Buhari has also expressed deep shock and sadness over the death of scores of people in the banditry attacks on Saturday in three communities in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu last night in Abuja condoled with Governor Aminu Tambuwal and the people of the State over the tragic incident.

According to the statement, President Buhari was briefed about the incident and the arrests so far made by the Police

He condemned all acts of violence and terrorism against innocent Nigerians, reiterating that perpetrators and sponsors of such dastardly acts would be held accountable under the law.

“The President prays for the quick recovery of all those injured and assures that his administration will not relent in the fight to neutralise terrorists, bandits and kidnappers around the country,” Shehu said.