I‘ll address the deplorable state of OOU teaching hospital – Gov. Abiodun

By Olayinka Ajayi

The newly elected governor of Ogun State Dapo Abiodun has promised to address the deplorable state of the Olabisi Onobanjo Teaching Hospital ,OOUTH, in Sagamu.

Speaking during his visit to OOUTH in Sagamu, the Governor maintained that his visit was necessitated by the sorry state of the facility.

“I thought I should come here to see things for myself. This place is substandard, worse than deplorable and I intend to immediately put together a team of consultants and members of the sector after I get a formal report from the medical director and his team. I will set up a team to immediately begin how to look at the approach that would make this place functional as it should be.

“This hospital at a point in time was one of the best university teaching hospitals in this country and its Faculty of Medicine was number one in the country, but today we have lost the reputation.

“This visit was informed by my meeting with sector heads in the Ministry of Health like the Permanent Secretary, medical directors of different hospitals and the members of the management board.” the governor said.

Meanwhile, one of the key staff of the institution who craved for anonymity disclosed that there has been disruption at different levels of management of the OOUTH since the unscheduled visit and most of the key perpetrators of the rot which has engulfed the institution are very uneasy. He added:“It is high time for total overhaul of the health institution which is not only in a deplorable state but has derailed from its core mandate. The management also presently lacks administrative and capacity of leadership. The interference of immediate past commissioner of health, Dr.Babatunde Ipaye, who took over the power of the hospital governing board that was not constituted deliberately for almost four years is also a major part of the issue”.