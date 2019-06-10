Ikpeazu issues proclamation for inauguration of 7th Abia Assembly

… makes new appointments

By Anayo Okoli

THE 7th Abia State House of Assembly will be inaugurated today and the new principal officers of the House are expected to emerge immediately after the inauguration.

Meanwhile, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has issued a proclamation for the inauguration of the 7th Abia House of Assembly in line with the powers vested in him by the Constitution.

A statement by the Governor’s new Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka said with the proclamation, the 7th Abia House can hold its first session.

“The Governor of Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has issued a proclamation, as appropriate, for the holding of the First Session of the Seventh Abia State House of Assembly on Monday, 10th June 2019.

“Governor Ikpeazu acted pursuant to the powers bestowed upon him by Section 105, Subsection 3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended and all powers enabling him in that behalf”, Ememanka, the new press secretary said.

In another development, Governor Ikpeazu has made some appointments in a bid to hit the ground running for his second tenure administration.

Also read:

The appointments, as announced by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Elder Bernard Ogbonna, include Mr Chris Ezem, a lawyer, as the Secretary to State Government, the former chief press secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos was named Special Adviser, Media; Dr Ngozi Ogbonna-Erondu was named the Special Adviser on Diaspora Matters and Onyebuchi Ememanka, also a lawyer, was appointed the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

Until the new appointment, Ememanka served as the Special Adviser to the governor on public communication and was the spokesman for the PDP campaign in the last election.

The statement also said that the Governor has forwarded the name of Chief John Okiyi Kalu, the immediate commissioner for Information, to the Abia State House of Assembly for confirmation as Honorable Commissioner.

Also, the Governor has sworn-in Mr Uche Ihediwa as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice. Ihediwa previously served as the Commissioner for Land in Ikpeazu’s first term.