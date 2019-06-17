Ikpeazu appoints transition c’ttee chairmen for LGs

By Anayo Okoli

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has appointed transition committee chairmen and their deputies for 17 Local Government areas of the state, pending when council elections would be held to elect those to administer the councils.

However, the list showed that the majority of them were re-appointed, having served the last three months and were dissolved after the general elections.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onyebuchi Ememanka, named the newly-appointed transition chairmen to include: Mr. Charles Esonu, Aba North; Dr. N. C. Okoli, Aba South; Prince Dan Kanu, Arochukwu; P. C. Onyegbu, Bende; Chimezie Okoronkwo, Isiala Ngwa North, and Ike Anyatonwu, Isiala Ngwa.

Also read:

Others are Dan Orjinta Chima, Ikwuano; Chima Agbaeze, Suikwuato; Chidiebere Ihenyirimadu, Obingwa; Mba Ukaha, Ohafia; Victor Nwaogu, Osisioma Ngwa, while Kelechi Onyenze is chairman for Umuahia North.

Also named were Engr. Neighbour Onwukaike, Umuahia South; Chima Umunneochi, Umunneoch; O. C. Nwanmuo, Ukwa East; Ephraim Nwaji, Ukwa West and Chijioke Uruakpa for Ugwunagbo.