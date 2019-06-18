Ihedioha sacks heads of statuory agencies

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has sacked the heads of various government statutory agencies in the state.

Ihedioha disclosed this through his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu in Owerri.

The governor instructed them to hand over to the most senior civil servant in their offices.

This is coming after 27 local government chairmen and their vice councillors among others were suspended.

According to the statement, “Governor Emeka Ihedioha has approved the removal from office, the chief executives of all statutory boards, corporations, commissions, agencies and parastatals of Imo State.

“This is pursuant to the relevant laws, in particular the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The action is in the overriding public interest and to give government an opportunity to execute the policies, programmes and agenda that brought it into power.”