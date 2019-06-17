Ihedioha promises independent legislature

By Chinonso Alozie

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has promised to make the legislative arm of government in the state to be independent as well as perform its functions in line with the 1999 Constitution.

Ihedioha stated this in Owerri, during the inauguration of the 9th Assembly, saying he would not “muscle” the 27 lawmakers for any personal reasons.

Represented by his deputy, Gerald Irona, the governor said: “I will not muscle the 9th House of Assembly, but will allow it to perform its functions as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

“I want to assure you that in view of my legislative experience, I will accord you all the rights and privileges due you as members of the 9th Assembly of Imo State House of Assembly.”

Meanwhile, Irona had visited the Otamiri Water Scheme, with the aim of providing potable and quality drinking water for residents in the state.

He stressed that government was also looking at the financial implications of restoring the abandoned water scheme, but failed to mention the amount of money which the moribund water scheme could cost the government to bring it back to life.

Irona said: “I was discussing with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Utilities, Mrs Eleberi P.A., the General Manager of Otamiri Water Scheme, Mrs Hope Anyiam, and other senior management staff of the water scheme. This scheme is one that the state government cannot afford to allow to run down.”