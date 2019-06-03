Ihedioha gives Okorocha ultimatum to handover before midnight

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, on Monday gave his last warning for hand over from the immediate past government of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

The newly sworn-in governor, Ihedioha spoke at the Government House in Owerri, during the swearing in office, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Uche Onyeagucha and Chief of Staff, Chris Okewulonu.

At the event, Ihedioha gave an order to the Permanent Secretary, and Head of Service, under Okorocha, to quickly prepare all the necessary documents and hand them over to the SSG, and Chief of Staff, before tomorrow’s midnight.

The governor also wanted Imolites who feel to have a look of what the government house looks like at the moment should be allowed to do so.

Ihedioha’s warning is coming days after Vanguard reported that he claimed that it has been very difficult for him as governor to operate from the current Imo state government House and in addition, he did not have documents to work on as a governor.

As it is now, Ihedioha is yet to make public where he will be operating from to administer his official duties as the governor of the state, for the meantime.

Ihedioha briefly said: “I direct Head of Service and Permanent Secretary, to ensure a complete handover of all government properties, the last administration utilised on behalf of Imo people.

“To Secretary to the government and Chief of Staff of Imo state government. I want the process to be completed by midnight tomorrow.”

Vanguard had reported that Ihedioha, raised what many viewed as the alarm that “We have difficulties operating from Imo Government House now. I spoke to Imo people that we will start work we will resume work. We will give no excuses of not performing. We will give dividence of democracy irrespective of the status of the state of facilities I inherited.

“The government that ended was not prepared to handover or ready to receive us. I thank Imo people for receiving us and we shall serve the state with the fear of God.”

Vanguard