Ihedioha gives Okorocha one month ultimatum on govt property

By Chinonso Alozie

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has given anyone in possession of government property, especially his predecessor, till the end of July to return same.

Vanguard gathered yesterday in Owerri that the order came days after his Chief of Staff, Chris Okewulonu, asked: “Okorocha and his appointees to shut up and return all government property in their possessions.”

Meanwhile, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, said the House, in ensuring that that property was recovered, set up a committee for that purpose.

The governor through the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Uche Onyeagucha, set up a nine-member committee, headed by Jasper Ndubuaku with Okechukwu Azu as Secretary to recover the said property.

He gave them till July 31 to accomplish their aim.

The committee’s terms and conditions, as obtained by Vanguard, stated: “To ascertain and document all moveable property belonging to the Imo State Government, which are currently held by unauthorised persons, including past government officials.

“To recover and return to the Government House or other designated government premises such recovered movable property, irrespective of their conditions, for official use or disposal wherever they may be found across the country.

“The committee has until July 31 to conclude its work and submit a comprehensive report to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of Imo State.”

Apart from the chairman and secretary, other members of the committee are Ken Anaeme, Casimir Okoroafor, Reginald Udenze, Ernest Njesi, Chika Odionyenma, Charles Ejikeme Asomu-gha and Collins Ezenwa.