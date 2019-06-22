Ihedioha flags off ‘Igbatu Oba ji’ festival today

By Juliet Ebirim

Executive governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha will grace this year’s edition of the repackaged “Igbatu Oba ji (Unlocking of Yam barn)”cultural festival in Owerri. The festival is being headlined by the Council of traditional rulers in Owerri-west Local Government Area of the state.

The two days festival opens today, at Umuguma, the headquarters of the Owerri-West LGA, and will run till tomorrow, July 1.

The maiden edition of the festival, which seeks to showcase the culture, tradition and heritage of the people of Owerri-West was facilitated last year by the President Generals of the 21 communities that made up the local government.

Activities lined up for the two-day events include a talk show and road show. The festival kicks off with the preparation of the yam barn that will be unveiled on the grand finale, as well as various cultural displays, including the Omenimo dance troupe

Other dignitaries expected to grace the festival include, the Secretary to Imo State Government, Uche Onyeaguoha, Hon Ikenna Eleanya, Member, representing Owerri Federal Constituency(Chief Host), Sen. Onyewuchi Francis Ezenwa, Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi, member, who is the co-host. The occasion will be chaired by Chief Emeka Udokporo, while the royal father of the day is HRM, Eze Samuel A. Ohiri, Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers. The host is Ndi Eze of Owerri-West LGA.