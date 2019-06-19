Ihedioha appoints 29-year-old Akwarandu as SA New Media

As part of the strategies to strengthen his media team, Emeka Ihedioha, governor of Imo State, has appointed Akwarandu Izuchukwu as his Special Assistant on New Media.

Akwarandu, 29, was the Pioneer Director General of Imo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) New Media Directorate.

He graduated from Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU) in 2013, with Bachelor of Arts in English and Literary Studies.

Akwarandu served as National President of National Association of English and Literary Studies between 2012 and 2013. He was also a member of the PDP 2019 Campaign Council and Transition Technical Committee of the Imo State Government also in 2019

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Chibuike Onyeukwu, his appointment takes immediate effect.

The new governor aide will oversee Ihedioha’s communication on social media and related platforms.

