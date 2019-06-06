IGP calls for stronger laws against kidnapping, other crimes

As Operation Puff Adder arrests 2,175 suspects

By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, yesterday, called for tougher legislation against kidnapping and banditry.

He also canvassed possible state seizure of assets linked to illicit proceeds from kidnapping and other heinous crimes. According to him, this will act as a strong disincentive to potential kidnappers and other violent criminals.

The police boss spoke while addressing a delegation of Nasarawa State chapter of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, led by Alhaji. Aminu Muazu Maifata, who paid him the traditional Sallah homage in his official quarters in Abuja.

He announced that 2,175 suspected criminals had been arrested with 834 arms, 19,009 live ammunition and two rocket launchers recovered within three months of launching Operation Puff Adder by the police in the ongoing fight against criminal elements across the country.

He noted that the call for tougher legislation against kidnapping and banditry has become necessary against the increasingly daring resort to these forms of crimes by criminal elements in the society.

The IGP also seized the opportunity of the visit to inform the visitors on the successes recorded by Operation Puff Adder in the ongoing fight against criminal elements across the country, stating that since its launch on April 5, 2019, till date, a total of 63 kidnapped victims had been rescued unhurt by police operatives.

“Similarly, 2,175 suspects were arrested for kidnapping, 852 for armed robbery, 865 for murder and 99 for cultism.

“Also, 834 arms, including two rocket launchers and 19,009 live ammunition were recovered, with Oyo State recording the highest number of 9,500.”

The IGP stated that the Police were re-jigging their strategies to ensure proactive interception of illicit weapons destined for Nigeria and at the same time mop up unauthorised weapons in circulation.

According to him, while a good number of the cases are already being prosecuted in courts across the country, many of the cases are still under active investigation owing largely to the complexity of investigating and managing organised crimes.

While commending his men for a good job, the IGP stated that the mind-boggling size of the arrests and arms recovered so far is a testament to the efficacy of Operation Puff Adder and more importantly to the unalloyed and unwavering support of the public to the Nigeria Police and other security agencies.