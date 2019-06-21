Igbo groups blast Miyetti Allah on proposed Fulani vigilante in S-East

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU – DIFFERENT pro-Igbo Socio-cultural organisations have lambasted the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, for proposing to establish Fulani vigilante groups in Communities of the South East Nigeria.

The groups include Nzuko Umunna, an Igbo think thank organisation; the Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB.

Nzuko Umunna precisely warned Miyetti Allah to immediately withdraw its proposal which it said was an affront and provocation on Ndigbo.

Coordinator of Nzuko Umunna, Ngozi Odumuko and the group’s secretary, Paschal Mbanefo in a joint Statement said the proposal was not only the height of an insult, but a clear vote of no-confidence on the nation’s security apparatus.

It therefore urged the group to immediately withdraw the provocative proposal and apologise to Ndigbo.

The group also charged the Federal Government to hold the leadership of Miyetti Allah responsible for any untoward outcomes from what it described as ill-advised proposal.

According to the group, “The infantile proposal by Miyetti Allah is clearly an unflattering verdict on the management of the nation’s security system by the Buhari Administration. This is the inescapable conclusion when States begin to outsource the nation’s security to non-State actors such as Miyetti Allah.

“Miyetti Allah should also not be unmindful of the grave potentials of pitching its members against an already restive Igbo youth population.

“Miyetti Allah should take its provocative proposal first to the Northern Governors Forum towards managing the huge security crises in Zamfara and many northern States.

“It should not take the traditional courtesies of Ndigbo as a weakness. We warn South East Governors to reject this poisoned chalice forcefully.”

The group lauded Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Afenifere for their rejection of the proposal and urged President Mohammadu Buhari administration to revisit the near immunity enjoyed by Miyetti Allah members notwithstanding the litany of crimes committed by them in Igbo land.