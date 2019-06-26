Igbo culture on parade at Life Rhythm of Progress talent hunt in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – ENUGU residents defied heavy downpour to attend the 2019 Life Larger Beer-sponsored talent hunt audition. The regional edition of the N5 million star prize competition which is christened Rhythm of Progress held at New Berries Park, Enugu.

The event which is one if its kind in the South East attracted hundreds of Enugu resident and according to the organisers, the platform was created to showcase and preserve Igbo culture, and as well hunt for talents in high life music and cultural dance.

Speaking to pressmen after the competition, the Brand Manager of Life Continental lager beer, Mr Chidi Egwu, commended the participants for displaying awesome talents in music and dance.

Mr Egwu who lamented how Hip Hop music is taking over the society disclosed that the company created the platform to preserve and project Igbo culture to the world.

He disclosed that in previous editions of Life Rhythm of Progress, the star ranged from competition were N2 million in 2017 and N3 million in 2018, adding that the star prize for the third edition had been raised to N5million.

“The competition is one of the best outing we have had in Enugu. We have seen very promising talents here in Enugu. The crowd was enormous even though rain tried to disrupt it. Our plan is to boost our customer base and showcase the High Life musicians and cultural dancers in the South East.

“Generally, we are trying to preserve our culture and present it to the world in a very reasonable and engaging way. So, for us we want people not to feel ashamed of their culture. Hip Hop is not our culture and we need to project our own culture which is High life Music.

“This third edition is better than past two edition. We started this competition in 2017 with the price winner of N2million and N3million in 2018 but this year we increased it to N5million. Not only the money but we provides them with platform to showcase all their activities to the world.

“We are partnering with Sound City TV, NTA, AIT and other African television stations to engage others to see lots of talents available in the South East and exhibit our culture internationally”, Egwu disclosed.

Announcing the result at the end of the competition by the team of judges led by renowned African dance scholar, Chief Bright Chimezie, Dr. Akaz, and actor David Jones-David commended the participants for displaying a well matured talents, urging them to be more committed for a better tomorrow.

The leader of Ofu Obi cultural troop who emerged the winner of cultural dance, Mr Kenneth Ndubisi, while expressing joy, thanked God for the talent given to them and Life larger beer for promoting dancers and talents in the South East, stating that his group is prepared to emerge the over all winner.

Also speaking, the overwhelmed first winner in the High Life Category, Mr Igwe Cyprian, attributed his victory to God, saying “I can see myself becoming the over all winner when we go for grand finale”.

“I feel so excited, so lifted and I feel the glory of God all over me. I can see myself becoming the over all winner of Rhythm of progress when we go for grand finale”, he said.

The second winner of high life music, Mr Okafor Chukwudi, thanked God who made it possible for him to participate and showcase talent, saying he would lead him to victory.

Contestants of High life music includes; Prince Emeka Ngwu, Ogbu Ifeanyi, Mba Ifeanyi Collins, Okafor Chukwudi, Anih Sampson, Ego Augustine and Igwe Cyprian while cultural dance are Akaraka cultural troop, Pammy cultural troop and Ofu Obi cultural troop.

Contestants who lost out smiled home with prices ranging from N20,000 to N50,000.