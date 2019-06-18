IG parleys Aare Adams on security

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, charged the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, on the need to be proactive in tackling the various security issues in the country.

Speaking during a meeting with the representatives of the Inspector General of Police at his Lagos residence, Aare Adams restated his belief in boosting local security, saying the best measure is to get people at the grassroots involved in local security.

He said: “I commend the Inspector General of Police on this move. The visit, as far as I am concerned, is a welcome development and it goes a long way in solving the menace.

“The security situation in the country is becoming too worrisome as cases of killings, kidnapping, raping and banditry are prevalent across the southwest states, and there is an urgent need to curb the menace.”

Responding, Chief of Staff to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Jude Nwankor, who led the team of the police top hierarchy on the visit, said the reason for the visit is to seek Adams’ support in solving security challenges in the country.

Nwankor said the police will be willing to partner with the Yoruba leader, giving his deep knowledge and experiences in the grassroots.