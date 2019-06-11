Ifeanyi Ubah emerges YPP National Leader

By Michael Eboh & Princess Owoh

Young Progressives Party, YPP, yesterday, appointed the founder of Capital Oil and Gas, Mr Ifeanyi Ubah as its national leader.

Ubah, according to a statement by the party in Abuja, was appointed at the YPP stakeholders’ engagement to mark the second anniversary of the party.

Speaking after the appointment, Ubah vowed never to leave the party, stating that he would always remain grateful to the party for helping him achieve his ambition.

He said: “What I have been searching for politically, YPP has given it to me. So, what on earth will I go to another party?

“I was in the other parties for almost everybody but nobody gave me the platform to become what I was looking for.

“I am not the ‘eat and leave’ type of politician. I do not believe in that. I am a very contented human being and everyone knows my pedigree. For me, I am here to build this party.

“A journey of a million miles starts with a step. We have to make it for the generation to know that we came, we saw and we conquered.”

He added that notwithstanding the challenges, YPP is strategising to take over political power in the years ahead, noting that the party was the party to watch out for.

According to him, “my word to Nigerians is that they should watch the performance of YPP in the Ninth Senate. The journey of a million miles starts with a step and I believe that the Ninth Senate will give us the platform to demonstrate what YPP really means for Nigeria.”

Ubah debunked claims that his support for Ahmed Lawan in the contest for the President of the Senate was to curry favour in his election petition case, noting that his decision to support Lawan was the decision of YPP.

He said: “From day one, I have always had my position. I have consulted with my party, we looked at his pedigree, his resume and found out that he is the person we want to support.

“Even if he does not make it, I will still work with him as the Leader of the Senate. I am a single YPP Senator; I need to form an alliance in the Senate.”

For us, Nigeria comes first—YPP Chair

Also speaking, chairman of YPP, Bishop Amakiri, disclosed that YPP is still active even after the elections, adding that the party is currently brainstorming on how to put the country on the right track.

He said: “Nigeria should begin to think towards the direction of YPP so that we will bring a new breed of politicians, without greed, that will address the problem of leadership deficit in Nigeria.

“I am not greedy, I am content. I may not be a billionaire but I think I am content by the grace of God. I have ensured that the interests of Nigerians surpass my interest.

“We want to mentor our younger generation; what we passed through, we will not allow our younger generation to experience.”