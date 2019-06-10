Ifeanyi Ubah emerges YPP national leader, vows never to leave party

By Michael Eboh & Princess Owoh

Young Progressives Party, YPP, yesterday appointed businessman and founder of Capital Oil and Gas, Mr. Ifeanyi Ubah, as National Leader of the party.

Ifeanyi Ubah, according to a statement by the party in Abuja, was appointed at the YPP Stakeholders’ engagement to mark the second anniversary of the party.

Speaking after the appointment, Ubah vowed never to leave the party, stating that he would always remain grateful to the party for helping him achieve his political career.

He said, “What I have been searching for politically, YPP has given it to me, so what on earth will I go to another party for? In other parties, I was there for almost everybody but nobody gave me the platform to become what I was looking for.

“I am not the type of politician that is normal ‘eat and leave politician’; I do not believe in that. I am a very contented human being and everyone knows my pedigree. For me, I am here to build this party. A journey of a million miles starts with a step. We have to make it for the generation to know that we came, we saw and we conquered.”

He added that notwithstanding the challenges, the YPP is strategizing to take over political power in the years ahead, noting that the YPP was the party to watch out for.

“My word to Nigerians is that they should watch the performance of YPP in the Ninth Senate. The journey of a million miles starts with a step and I believe that the Ninth Senate will give us the platform for us to demonstrate what YPP really means for Nigeria.”

Why I’m supporting Ahmed Lawan

Ubah debunked claims that his support for Ahmed Lawan in the contest for the President of the Ninth Senate was to curry favour in his election petition’s case, noting that his decision to support Lawan was a decision of the YPP.

He said, “From day one, I have always had my position. I have consulted with my party, we looked at his pedigree; we looked at his resume and found out that he is the person we want to support. Even if he does not make it, I will still work with him as the Leader of the Senate. I am a single YPP senator I need to form alliance in the senate.”

Also speaking, Chairman of the YPP, Comrade Bishop Amakiri, disclosed that the YPP was still active, even after the elections, adding that the party was currently brainstorming on how to put the country on the right track

He said, “Nigeria should begin to think towards the direction of the YPP so that we will bring new breed of politicians, without greed, that will address the problem of leadership deficit in Nigeria.

“I am not greedy, I am contented. I may not be a billionaire, but I think I am contented by the grace of God. I have ensured tha the interest of Nigerians surpass my interest. We want to mentor our younger generation; what we pass through, we will not allow our younger generation to go through it.”