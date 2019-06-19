IE Africa Centre restates commitment to quality education

The IE University Africa Center has restated its commitment to the provision of quality education that would empower Africans with the knowledge required to rule the world.

It stated this during its Lagos edition of an event series titled: African Solutions, Global Challenges.

An academic and research center of IE University, Spain, the IE Africa Center aims to revolutionise the way in which the next generation of global executives understand African innovation.

The forum was opened by the President of IE University, Santiago Iñiguez who expressed delight at making his first trip to Nigeria for the Lagos edition of the Africa Center forum.

“At IE University, we are committed to equipping our students and community with an education that will empower them to change the world. In order to do that, they have to learn lessons in innovation from Africa,” he said.

Still, on proffering solutions to global problems, Įñiguez said: “Research shows that the early years of education even from kindergarten can be key to develop basic skills such as being creative and innovative. We are working very closely with many institutions in order to develop the digital skills and other analytical skills that are required in today’s professional world from the very early stages of education”.

The Lagos Edition of IE Africa featured a keynote of intellects from various areas such as banking, law, Fintech, technology, and civil service.

Ndidi Nwuneli, the Co-founder and Managing Partner of Sahel Capital and AACE foods while speaking on the topic, Nourishing Africa’s 2.4 Billion said: “Value sectors in this country are untapped yet we believe in this country we can have a better life. Right here in Nigeria, we can create wealth. Right here we can improve our outcomes and the outcomes of others. We’re writing a new narrative about our country.

“Nigeria imports 95% of the milk that she uses. In this country, most of our children don’t know fresh milk because they only have powdered milk; some of which doesn’t even have protein. We have the largest Cattle herd in Africa yet they’re very lean because they have to travel for food.

“In Sahel Consulting over the last three years, we’ve been piloting the Nigerian Dairy Development Project. It is basically putting Fulani creatives into clusters, settling them, providing them with solar powered boreholes, and training.”

Olusegun Adeniyi, Head Africa, Fintech Foundry Access Bank while speaking on More Than Banking: Building an Entrepreneurial Ecosystem stated that there’s a need to control the influx of new ideas coming from youths to ensure that those ideas are commercially viable. He also revealed that the greatest problems faced by youths who have great ideas was finance.

Other speakers, who presented at the forum include Dr. Nadu Denloye; Co-founder Tenlet Nigeria and board member of the IE Africa Centre, who spoke on Lessons from Tech; Challenges, Opportunities, and Preparations. Principal Lead at BudgIT, Gabriel Okeowo also shared interesting insights on Fiscal Transparency: How Open Data Drives Civic Engagement. The event was moderated by Tomilayo Aluko Head, TQM, Wholesale Banking at Access Bank.

Speaking after the event, Chair, IE Africa Center, Felicia Appenteng, said: “The contributions of Africa and its people are not only crucial to the world as it exists today, but will define it going into the future. The speakers at today’s event prove to the world that the future is now. We’re delighted to have found such exciting partners here in Nigeria so that we can become a part of this new movement.”

Established in 1973, IE University is a leading global higher institution headquartered in Madrid Spain, and has been promoting executive education and leading social impact programs in Africa for the past 10 years.