‘I wrongly identify a seat number’… – Wole Soyinka reveals airline’s seat incident

Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, has cleared the air on the incident between him and a young airline passenger.

Earlier this week, a politician cum businessman, Tonye Patrick, had via his social media handle, narrated how a young man had asked the Nobel laureate to vacate a seat allotted to him on an aircraft.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, Soyinka described the aircraft incident as a non-issue, wondering why it generated so many reactions.

“Those who permit themselves to be persuaded, even for one second that I, Wole Soyinka, has wrongly identified a seat number like millions of travellers all the time, and all over the world, would then attempt to consolidate the error in any form, through act, word, or gesture, qualify to be the first beneficiaries of this vastly improved humanitarian policy,” he said.

“I don’t know how much airlines succeed in raising for their charity drives through those envelopes they distribute to passengers into which their captive donors are exhorted to deposit their loose change before disembarking. Such monies are then distributed to worthy causes all over the world, especially in the pursuit of health,” he said.

“What I am convinced of is that they would generate a hundred times more if they were more creative. For instance, they could impose a fine on passengers who take the wrong seat on boarding, even for a second. One can only rejoice in the thought of such benefits to humanity in its efforts to eradicate all kinds of diseases, especially malnutrition, and ensure the supply of nutrients that prevent the premature onset of brain impairment.”