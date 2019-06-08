I would have disappointed God if I quit music — Zoro

By Rotimi Agbana

For Nigerian indigenous rapper/model, Owoh Chimaobi Chrismathner, popularly known as Zoro, who relocated to Lagos at a time to pursue his career in music, the challenges of life may have tempted him to quit. But he has been on the steady rise to fame since the release of his hit singles, O42, Otu, Ogene and Achikolo, featuring Phyno and Flavour.

Recounting the challenges he had to grapple with while struggling to stamp his feet on the music scene, he stated that besides his family, friends and people who looked up to him, God would have been disappointed if he had given up.

“Just before my biggest song, imagine if I had quit. My prayers before I had my first breakthrough always reminded me of how much God would be disappointed in me if I stopped. My family also played a very big part, plus I would let a lot of people that believe in me down if I messed things up”, he revealed.

He further revealed that being an independent artiste with a determination to succeed; it took him time to understand the dynamics of the Nigerian music industry.

“Being an independent artiste coming from the east to an entirely different Lagos market, I didn’t know my left from my right. It took me time to find my rhythm; but I’m fine now. I had to live with an open mind, letting myself pass through the required change process”, he said.

Speaking further, he noted that contrary to public knowledge, the Nigerian entertainment industry is not what it seems looking at it from the outside.

“I have come to learn that the industry is not as sweet as people see it from the outside. There is a lot of mental, psychological and emotional stress attached to it”, he said.

He added that compared to when he launched his music career, the music industry has appreciated a great deal.