I will liken Saraki leadership to that of Abacha – Ogba

“I will liken Saraki leadership to that of Abacha. He is just like Abacha.’ a Senator from Ebonyi, under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Obinna Ogba said

Obinna Ogba said Late military Head of State of Nigeria General Sani Abach is a very good man, no matter what they are saying about him and that the Senate President Bukola Saraki is just like Sani Abacha.

Ogba speaking at the valedictory session of the eight senate, on Thursday said “I will liken Saraki leadership to that of Abacha. He is just like Abacha.

“In this chamber you find the good, the bad and the ugly but Nigeria is represented here. What I noticed in this eighth assembly is that there are people who do not see anything good except in their zones,”

“We are not supposed to be belong to any political party, zones or religion here. The earlier we changed that attitude, it will be better for this country.”

“I am one of those who believe that many people can say what they like but Sani Abacha is a president that we have never seen. You may like him, you may not like him,” he said.

“Abacha is a very good man, no matter what they are saying about him. People who are condemning him today are doing worse things. During Abacha time, we didn’t have security problems like this. The man did and so many good things.

“Wherever the man is, God will continue to bless him. He is the one that gave us Ebonyi state. God will continue to bless him and you too (Saraki).”

