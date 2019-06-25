Breaking News
I want to remain in France — Oparanozie

By John Egbokhan, France

Super Falcons striker, Desire Oparanozie has said she wants to remain in France to play for women’s league team, Guingamp.

Oparanozie, who did not have a good season with the French team, scoring one goal in the top flight  and  a further one in a friendly match, said she felt loved by the fans here, prompting her to stick with the team.

“I do not have any intentions of leaving France because I love it here and the fans have shown me much love.

“I see no reason in leaving a place where I feel at home and get the necessary help anytime that I I need it”, added the 25-year-old Falcons queen.

She also promised to raise the ante next season by giving her best to push the team ito the top.


