I trust no man especially politicians, says Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers state Friday said he does not trust “any human being”, especially politicians, because people always change.

The governor while receiving visiting Bishops of the Anglican Province of the Niger Delta at the Government House, Port Harcourt said he rather trust only God who, he noted, never changes.

He said “I don’t trust any human being. It is difficult for me to give 100 percent trust that a man will continue to be like this or like that. The only person that cannot change is God.

“For human beings, they can always change. That is why they are human beings. You can trust a human being, but be careful to open your eyes, because anything can happen”

Stressing his caution with relating with politicians, Wike said: “I am not carried away by all the goodwill messages. The Bishop of Ikwerre knows one man called Mpi. Mpi said when moving and you hear footsteps, watch whether the footsteps are with you or they are stepping back.

“So as a politician, one group you must watch very carefully are the politicians. They are easily swayed. Some believe. When they believe, they believe. Something can entice politicians and they change. If you watch what happened at the National Assembly, you can see that this attitude of politicians.

“You see the party has a position, before you know it, they are selling out themselves for one plate of porridge. This one has a case and he wants them to withdraw the case.

“These things we know and we are guided about it. I will never let my guard down to say everybody is with me.The only person I can be comfortable with at all times is God. If it is human being, no.

The governor, in resolve, to defend Rivers state above other interests, said, “I will not go to bow to anybody. I will defend the interest of our State. As far as God lives, this state will remain a Christian State.

“As a human being, you must have challenges. When those challenges come, with your belief in God, those challenges will be surmounted”

The Archbishop, Anglican Province of the Niger Delta, Most Rev Tunde Adeleye who led the clergy’s presented stern notes of advice the governor.

“The devil does not have any vacuum in his attacks. We know that quits a number of people have come to greet you, but we have a feeling to plead with Your Excellency that the guard should not be let loose yet.

“When winning a battle, the people drumming and you are dancing, my people say look back time to time whether the drummers are following you or you are just hearing the sound of the drum. The battle is not complete until it is completed”, he cautioned Wike.

The Bishops of the Anglican Province of the Niger Delta later conducted a Thanksgiving Service for the victory of Governor Wike at the polls.

