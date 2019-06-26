I did not order mass sack of LG workers – Gov. Fintiri

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, has refuted media reports that he ordered the sack of all council workers recruited in the state from April 2016.

Fintiri in a statement by his Director-General, Media and Communications, Mr Solomon Kumangar, on Wednesday in Yola, described the report as “erroneous”.

“It has become pertinent to draw the attention of the public to the misleading and erroneous information making the rounds to the effect that Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has sacked Local Government workers recruited from April 2016.

“The information is totally baseless, unfounded and untrue.

“For the avoidance of doubt, governor Fintiri only directed Local Government Councils to clean up their payrolls of all ghost workers beginning from April 2016 when the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs took over the payment of local governments across the State.”

The statement alledged that some names were inserted into the pay rolls of councils without recourse to due process which over-bloated the wage bill thereby posing developmental challenges at the local governments.

It said the governor, who was committed to zero tolerance for corruption, saw the need to stop the use of local government councils as conduit pipes by corrupt officials.