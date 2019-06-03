I can’t work from Govt House, it’s an eyesore — Ihedioha

…stops all financial transactions

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, yesterday, said it has been very difficult for him to operate from the Government House, Owerri, saying it was an eyesore.

However, it is unknown where Ihedioha and his team will be operating from, to attend to their official duties.

The newly sworn-in governor has also alleged that he does not have any document to work on to know the current financial status of the state, adding that the immediate past governor, Rochas Okorocha did not hand over any document to him.

Vanguard learnt it was for this reason that Ihedioha was pushed to suspend transactions of every government ministry and department.

Ihedioha said: “We have difficulties operating from Imo Government House now. But I told Imo people that we will start work and give no excuses.

“We will give dividends of democracy irrespective of the status of the state of facilities I inherited from the outgone administration.

“The government that ended was not prepared to handover or ready to receive us. I thank Imo people for receiving us and we shall serve the state with the fear of God.”

…financial transactions

On the current status of the state, the governor has ordered that “all financial institutions that have a relationship with Imo State Government should not honour any withdrawal instruction by cheques, transfers or in any form.

“No financial mandates, ISPOs or any form of financial instruction should be treated. All outstanding financial instructions already with banks and financial institutions should be put on hold.

“This directive covers all the accounts of ministries, departments, parastatals, local government councils, quasi-government agencies and all revenue generating organs of government.

“Banks and non-bank financial institutions are to take note and ensure compliance, as the state government will not be responsible for any disbursement, effected contrary to this directive.”