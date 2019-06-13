I can’t stand being in a relationship now let alone marriage – Ifu Ennada

By Tolulope Abereoje

Popular ex-Big Brother Naija housemate and actress, Ifu Ennada has revealed that bagging the ‘Mrs.’ title is not her priority at the moment and isn’t looking forward to settling down anytime soon.

One of her fan and ‘well wisher’ simply commented “somebody’s wife” on one of her photos on her Instagram page and the actress did not let it slide. She went on to question why ‘husband house’ was such a big deal to the average Nigerian woman.

“Not my portion now please. I want to make money and travel the world myself before settling with any man. Why is ‘husband house’ such a priority to the average Nigerian woman? People are built differently and they have different goals in life. Marriage is not on the table anytime now. I can’t even stand being in a relationship now let alone marriage. Please that institution is not for me now. I’m not mentally, emotionally and financially ready now,” she revealed.