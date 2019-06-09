I am looking forward to ‘MKO Abiola Day’ — Olisa Agbakoba

By Chris Onuoha

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and human rights activist, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, is among those who fought for the actualisation of the June 12, 1993 presidential election mandate of Chief M.K.O. Abiola. In this interview, Agbakoba speaks on how Nigeria can deepen her democracy, among other issues.

After 20 years of democracy in Nigeria, what do you think we need to do to make our democracy work?

The first thing we need to do is that we need to hold a conversation about where we want to go as a country. I am likening Nigeria to a bad marriage where the couple have to sit down and resolve what is not working. We have to agree whether this marriage of ethnic nationalities will work or not. It can’t be by force. The notion that Nigeria’s unity is not questionable is wrong. It is not correct. So we have to ask that question: ‘Do we really want to have this country called Nigeria?’ If no, let’s resolve how to discuss issues. Yugoslavia as a nation back then was split into six countries and they are all doing very well in the European Union now. The biggest test and challenge for us is to say that the policy by which Nigeria, a very fragile country, is kept together by the fault of ours is a wrong policy. It does not provide for our democracy that the only reason we are Nigerians is by force. If we remove the force, how many people truly want to be Nigerians? And then, if majority choose not to be Nigerians, then we have to ask, what is the number? I think we all would like to be Nigerians after many years of our marriage.

I think we need to rewind Nigeria and that is what some people call ‘restructuring.’ I don’t like to call it that name because it tells our northern brothers that, maybe, people in the South want to break Nigeria up. And if you want to restructure, you must carry everybody along. If you want a divorce, a husband and wife must agree. The South is making a mistake in frightening the North about a new democratic experience we want. So, all we want to do is to relocate the power so that political zones are strengthened, and when they are strengthened, they become better economic zones, and they can employ, even to feed the entire Africa if the right policies are in place.

Then the biggest thing for our democracy is to ask ourselves, ‘Do we really want to be in one country called Nigeria?’ If the answer is no, then let us quietly find a way to create a framework to settle for different countries. But if the answer is yes, we must address the issue of imbalance in our federalism where the centre is too strong and the competition for power is too intense that all our blood is soaked up in the centre. Once you have presidential election, and whoever is the winner takes all, the country stops. And then, before we recover, it is another four years. The energy in the presidential election is costing us too much. Look at the last election between Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari that is still in court. After six months, we have a decision to go to Supreme Court, yet the country is not moving.

Also read:

I think the take home from our 20 years of democracy is that we are not doing well. Nigeria is one of the most backward and poorest countries in the world, and that is not good. We need to sing a new song, but I think Nigeria is a country of great talents but wasted because the system does not allow the marriage to thrive.

The Federal Government has declared June 12 as Democracy Day instead of May 29, and the National Assembly has passed a bill in that regard. As one of those who fought for the actualization of June 12, how do you feel now?

I feel very happy that it was declared. It is an honour well deserved for MKO Abiola, who was the symbol of the democratic struggle. But what we just hope is that by next year, rather than call it June 12, and with recognition personally to Abiola, I am looking forward to ‘MKO Abiola Day’, like you have the Martin Luther Day in January in America. That would be the icing on the cake when Abiola is recognised personally for the struggle he led in Nigeria.

Will it be right to celebrate true Democracy Day in Nigeria looking at the rising wave of insecurity in the country?

It is a challenge and so many interlocking factors are involved. You cannot take away the fact that the economy is not doing very well. Job creation is all time low, and particularly in the North where insecurity is very high; you have millions of almajaris who are not in school, who have no means of survival. It is easy for them to be recruited into these criminal behaviours we are seeing. What one hopes in response to government, first of all, to come out with a new security architecture. To deal with this insurrection is utmost important. The security architecture that we have this day clearly cannot deal with these issues.

My point is, with the high level of unemployment, people are idle and easily recruited to look for trouble. So, it is important that two things will happen; first, government must really do something about the economy. The economy in not in the position to encourage Nigerians to engage in profitable and good behaviour. Secondly, even the security architecture – the army, police, intelligence – are not in any way modernised to deal with what is going on. Our borders are porous. Al-Qaeda that was formally in Libya when that country broke up and went into crisis came down to Mali and from there entered into Nigeria. And Nigeria, perhaps, is the most vulnerable country for ISIS to operate. As soon as their activities stopped in the Middle East, Nigeria became the place they now found solace. It also finds it very easy to recruit cheap labour and these guys go into violent behaviour and they are ready to destroy. The response from the security architecture is very poor.

Don’t forget the fact that these are very poorly paid people. So, the willingness to respond to the security challenge in the North is not there.

We need to focus on our economic recovery programmes. Our GDP should be at least 6 -10 percent a year and not at 1 percent. Our population has outgrown our GDP. We are producing six million new babies every year and that will not work. What should happen is a complete new thinking of how our economy will work including our defence and security policies.