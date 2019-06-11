Hubby slept with a colleague I took in

Dear Bunmi,

When a junior colleague was having personal problems, especially with her landlord, I let her move in with me and my husband. She’s young enough to be our daughter and I enjoyed her company. It was to be a temporary solution until she found alternate accommodation.

Unfortunately, I’ve just discovered she’s been sleeping with my husband even after she moved out. I’m devastated, I feel like such an old fool!

Tessy, by e-mail.

Dear Tessy,

I’m sorry this has happened to you — it will take a long, long time for you to recover from this double betrayal. I’ve never been one for rushing in fancy-free women into your home with an able-bodied husband around, no matter how sorry you feel for her.

But never think of yourself as a fool. You’re a kind, generous warm­hearted woman who should deserve admiration and respect. It’s your husband and your so-called friend who are the fools, for betraying you.

The only regret here is that you brought both of them together. You need to move on with your life and discuss how hurt you feel with your husband, and how you can repair the trust in your marriage.