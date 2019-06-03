The Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board has responded to a Freedom of Information request by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, saying “the government spent Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) funds on primary school education between 2015 and 2019 including spending N45 million in one week to train one thousand primary school teachers.”

This development was disclosed yesterday in a statement by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare.

The government’s response followed FOI requests SERAP sent last month to the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), UBEC and other 35 state universal basic education boards, seeking details of spending on primary education across the country, given the poor state of education in many states of the federation.

In the letter with reference number NS/UBEB/S/OFF-69/VOL.I/XX and signed by the Board Secretary Yakubu Ahmed Ubangari, on behalf of the Executive Chairman, the Nasarawa State Education Board disclosed that, “Our counterpart fund for primary education in 2015 was N866,756,76 while the matching grant was N876,756,756,76. In 2016, our counterpart fund was N607,848,100.48 while the matching grant was N607,849,100.48. The total fund we accessed in 2015 was N1,753,513,513.52. For 2016, it was N1,215,698,200.96.”

According to the letter, “In 2015, we spent N45,000,000.00 in one week to train 1000 primary one and two teachers on Jolly Phonics teaching in our schools. The objective is to improve staff and pupil’s synthetic phonics in English language and to read and write effectively. The training took place in the 3 Senatorial district centres in the state.”

The letter with accompanying documents dated 21 May 2019, but which SERAP said it received last Friday, read in part: “We spent N13,925,336.36 to construct 3 classrooms with 1 office at Kwagshir Primary School. The construction was done by Gibbs Scientific Nigeria Limited. We spent N13,925,336.36 to construct 3 classrooms with 1 office at Riri Primary School; the construction was done by Mu’uru Puhu Services Nigeria Limited.”

“We spent N3,030,791.00 to construct toilet with 4 compartments; the construction was done by A. Odumu Unique. We spent N220,472,000.00 on supply of chairs and desk; the supplier was Innate Resources Services Limited.”

“We spent N13,925,336.36 to construct 3 classrooms block at Yarkadde Primary School, Keffi; the contractor’s name is Dan Dogara Oil Limited. The project is 100 percent completed. We spent N13,925,336.36 to construct 3 classrooms block at Feferuwa South Primary School, Lafia; the contractor’s name is Alfada Global Ventures Limited. The project is 96 percent completed; the balance of N526,213.68 to be paid.”

“We spent N13,925,336.36 to construct 3 classrooms block at Abebe Primary School, Keana; the contractor’s name is Calfez Nigeria Limited. We spent N13,925,336.36 to construct 3 classrooms block at Igyomuh Primary School, Keana; the contractor’s name is Suleimaniya Integrated Services Limited. We spent N13,925,336.36 to construct 3 classrooms block at Yelwan Bassan Early Child Primary School, Kokona; contractor’s name is Dougymarks Nigeria Limited.”