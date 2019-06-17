How we arrested rapist, 3 armed robbers, 39 cultists, in Lagos — Police

By Esther Onyegbula

OPERATIVES of the Lagos State police Command apprehended, at the weekend, a rapist, three armed robbers and 39 suspected cultists within the state.

Among the suspects, who are currently being investigated, is one Anudumoapo Abiodun, who allegedly raped his neighbour’s eight-year-old daughter on Saturday.

It was learned that at about 5.00pm, Bariga Police Station received a complaint from a woman (name withheld) that her eight years old daughter (name withheld) was raped by their neighbour one Anudumoapo Abiodun.

Sequel to the report, a team of detectives from the Family Support Unit promptly arrested the suspect, while the victim was taken to the General Hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination.

In a similar vein, the Anti Robbery Patrol team attached to Ijora Badia division arrested two suspected armed robbers.

The suspects, identified as Rilwan Usman (25) of No. 46, Tapa Bello Street Orile Iganmu and Abdulrahman Isiaka (20) of No 34, Iganmu Road, Ijora, were both arrested on June 11, 2019 at about 10.20pm after police received a distress call that some hoodlums were operating at Dele Hotel, along railway line.

Police reportedly recovered one locally made pistol from the suspects.

Meanwhile, Surveillance Patrol Team deployed to Araromi/Ishasi Iba Bridge, arrested the third suspect, John Nwosu.

25-year old, John Nwosu, a traffic robber was nabbed with a toy gun while attempting to rob some unsuspecting members of the public.

The arrest of 39 cultists

Barely a week after the Commissioner of Police Zubairu Muazu launched Operation Crush to curb cultism, the command has arrested 39 suspected cultists.

It was learned that while acting on credible Intelligence, Operation Crush teams attached to Bariga Police Station, led by the Divisional Police Officer on 13th June 2019 at about 6:50 pm, raided a cultists’ hideouts at Bariga.

The operation, which lasted several hours, led to the arrest of a notorious cultist, Danjuma Bala and 18 other members of his gang within ages 20 and 45.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Bala Elkana said: “On 10th June 2019 at about 7:00 pm, acting on credible Intelligence, Operation Crush from Morogbo Police Station, led by the Divisional Police Officer arrested two cult leaders, Enahoro Ifon and Sunday Oti at their hideout along Lagos-Badagry Expressway. Four locally made Pistols were recovered from them.

“All suspects confessed to belonging to Eiye and Aiye confraternities. After investigation, they will be charged to court.”