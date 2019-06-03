How to strengthen budgeting process, revive economy, by Olatubosun

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Hon. Olajide Olatubosun, who represents Saki West/Saki East/Atisbo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, is a front-runner in the race for the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives unfolds his agenda and how to turn the tide in the budgeting process and revive the economy for job creation and national prosperity.

Excerpts:

There have speculations that the voting pattern for the position of the Speaker may be altered. Some are saying the the voting should be open while others are saying it should be secret. What’s your reaction to this?

Well, let me explain certain things on this issue of voting. The parliament, in this instance, the House of Reps will operate on its rules. We have the Standing Order. I think Section 2 Rule 7 specifically mentioned that voting shall be, shall means mandatory, by electronic voting and secret ballot. That Standing Order, the rules, were approved in 2016, and to the best of my knowledge, those rules have not changed.

What will your leadership do to improve the public budgeting process and ensure executive and the legislature collaboration on budget implementation?

Budgeting is an area that I’m very passionate about. I’m an accountant with extensive corporate experience. It will interest you that when I got to the House my first challenge is that the public sector budgeting is highly inefficient and it cannot deliver value. It is fundamentally flawed in the sense that even the process from which the budget is produced calls for critical review, brainstorming that will make it very accountable. For the public to derive benefits from public funds, there must be value for money. So, how do you ensure that? By God’s grace, I’m going to put out the legislation that will be promoting what I call participatory budgeting. What we do now is that there is a budget call circulars to MDAs, they send the proposals to the Budget Office, and from there a compilation is made, FEC approves it and the President comes to the National Assembly to lay it. When we engage the MDAs in budget sessions, at times they tell you that ‘that’s the figure they have given to us’ and I’m like this is your budget! I’m looking at a situation whereby we can start our budgeting years by March every year; set up a committee, including people from the Budget Office, the National Assembly, the civil society organisations, if you like, the organised private sector (OPS) and also if possible look for consultants with budgeting experience that can come and serve as technical assistants to the committee. What is going to come out of that process is what the President will now compile, take to FEC for approval before presentation to the National Assembly.

Majority of the members of the 9th Assembly are newcomers, how do you intend to build their capacity for them to be able to contribute meaningfully to debates?

With due respect to members whether returning or new, they’ve achieved in their various areas of endeavours. We have professors, people from the civil service, accomplished businessmen, people from the organised private sector. With this we have a very good foundation. But we still need to do more capacity building in the area of leadership.

Nigeria currently face challenges of banditry and kidnapping, what is the solution?

Laws cannot cure everything. Security is a challenge in our country today and from my experience as a member of the House Committee on Army, I have seen that we need to do more of integrating people in the Armed Forces and other security agencies like the Police, Civil Defence and the Department of State Security (DSS). The United Nations ratio of security people to population is about 10 percent. So, if we are going to go by that, Nigeria should have about 1.8 million standing army. Germany has about 400,000 policemen and what’s their population? How many policemen do you have in Nigeria? So, we need to increase the funds that are allocated to them; we need to train them better, expose them to modern techniques of fighting crimes.

Nigeria has been rated as the poverty headquarters of the world, what is your leadership going to do to address the challenge?

I don’t agree with that classification. It is stereotype. What are the basis, what are the data used to arrive at that? That’s not to say that we don’t have serious issues of unemployment and under-employment. We have graduates that have been out of school for several years still unemployed. In the short term, right now we have the social investment program for which N500 billion is being voted every year. Look at the possibility of increasing that amount and also see how those monies are being spent in terms of effective oversight so that we see to it that they actually helped a lot of people.

Our laws must be spot-on, there must be provisions for arbitration so that somebody can be sure of having very effective adjudication process. Also look at the issue of power, infrastructure which the government is already addressing. We need to do more because those are the sub-structure for investments for industrialization.

How do you intend to strengthen or enact laws that will help the government in the fight against corruption?

We are going to look at the EFCC and the ICPC Acts again. I’m not comfortable with delays in prosecution. There are cases that go on for 10 years even with the new law that stipulates specific timeline for cases to be dispensed with. It’s still being observed in the breach.