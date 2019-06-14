How S’West can end herdsmen attacks — Okunnu

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—FORMER Federal Commissioner for Works and Housing, Femi Okunnu, has disclosed strategies that could help the country get over its current insecurity challenges, including herdsmen attacks, banditry and others.

Okunnu’s disclosure came weeks after the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, raised concerns over how banditry has heightened the level of insecurity across the country.

Speaking with newsmen, the former Federal Commissioner stressed that religion had no connection with herdsmen attacks and banditry, urging that no one should attach any religious meaning to the acts.

To end the menace which has spread across the South-West, he stated that governors of the northern states should consider educating the Almajiris, saying, education is lacking in the northern part of Nigeria.

Okunnu argued that the governors should consider their education as priority and urgently establish primary, secondary and tertiary institutions to assist the children of the almajiris appreciate the value of education.

He said: “This will help to educate the children of the almajiris and herdsmen in the country. They cannot be herdsmen forever. They are currently being oppressed. So if we all educate them, cases of kidnapping and armed robbery will reduce in the country.”