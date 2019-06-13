How States, NAHCON arrive at 2019 Hajj fare

By Abubakar Bellow Kaoje

At the meetings with the various States either individually or in group, all the Hajj components were brought to the table for discussion. Components which seem obvious to bring down for the benefits of the intending pilgrims were reviewed and analyzed and brought downwards. The minor components like, the registration form for the intending pilgrims was made uniform for all the States at the rate of N500, yellow cards, pilgrims uniforms, pilgrims enlightenment, identity cards were all made uniform except where there are genuine reasons to differentiate them. For example, some States actually transport their pilgrims from one States to another to airlift their pilgrims.

State like Zamfara falls into this category of transporting its pilgrims from Gusau to Sokoto airport. Also, some States gave the reason for charging double fare for pilgrims uniform and for the fact that they issue two pairs of uniform to help the pilgrims appear neat throughout the period of Hajj, which was also considered reasonable.

Often times, critics would ask why the delay in the announcement of Hajj fare? To them is just a matter of computing all the components and come out with a final Hajj fare. Realistically, this assertion is not true and not practicable. Even if one knows all these components what about the approval of the concessionary Foreign Exchange rate by the government. Are we not aware that government use to approve a concessionary rate for either Hajj or Christian pilgrimages to make the journeys affordable to the intending pilgrims. If for instance, the exchange rate were left at the open prevailing market of say 360 Naira for a dollar. How much could the pilgrimage cost the ordinary intending pilgrims.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, therefore, had to wait for the usual gesture of the government to grant a concessionary rate before the final announcement of the fare. The concessionary exchange rate graciously approved for this year is N306 to a dollar. Alhamdulillah this single gesture of the Federal government considerably brought the Hajj fare to the present status of less than N1.6 million only.

At end of the consultative exercise with States, the analysis revealed that the States with the highest Hajj fare package is within the range of N1.560 million while the lowest rate came up to N1.513,798.10 million respectively. Out of these rates, it is worthy of note that the Basic Travels Allowances (BTA) for the intending pilgrims is inclusive in the package, the BTA which is pegged parallel at $800 dollars for all the pilgrims which, if is converted at the open market rate of N360,000 for a dollar will translate to N288,000 Naira which in essence means that the Hajj package services paid by the pilgrims is not more than 1,252,000 or so.

The effort of the Commission in trying to bring down the Hajj fare rate did not stop there. At present, some states especially those states on the rate of N1.560million are still requested to further go and sit at the negotiation table with their Makkah Accommodation Landlords to see to the possibility of the reduction of even 50 or 30 SR which can impact the pilgrims. In my opinion, this is one of the outstanding issues that delayed the official announcement of the Hajj fare package for Hajj 2019.

I want to use this medium to erase the wrong impression in the social media that Hajj components is more than Makkah/Madinah accommodation, airfare, royalty and transportation. For the avoidance of doubt, there are about 25 components in Hajj package with Hadaya (Animal Sacrifice) exclusive for being optional and depends on the type of Hajj the intending pilgrim intends to embark. We should also note that, the pilgrims feeding on arrival at the airport and when leaving the Holy land are built into the package. If we were to make a critical calculation of the whole Hajj package components, what the pilgrims pay to service providers is within the range of only N1million. All other items go directly to the pilgrims themselves.Notwithstanding the action of mischief makers the National Hajj Commission has done the unexpected wonders for the Nigerian government and intending pilgrims by bringing down and maintaining the last year’s Hajj fare despite the 100% percent increase in United Agent Fee and the Commission has put the cynics to shame, their baseless criticisms is now in a state of comatose.