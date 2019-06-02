How songs can help your child learn

There’s a reason why old children classics are hard to forget, despite being bombarded with tons of important stuff daily. For instance, you can completely forget where you kept your car keys minutes ago, but you can hardly struggle to remember the Head, Shoulder, Knees & Toes rhythm.

Songs are a brilliant way to help kids learn and remember things more easily than reading books or giving stories. They are a great tool for teachers from all over the world and form a vital part of every preschool classroom. Singing not only contributes to teaching behavior but also influences the basic and social skills.

Nursery rhymes for babies on Youtube help the children learn new vocabularies and improve their communication skills in a fun way. Parents can also sing for their children at home to interact with them and help them learn the natural sounds in a language through a song’s tonal variation. Different rhythmic sequences can also help kids to tune their ears to the sound of words and learn how to blend and combine sounds to form words.

The Importance Of Nursery Rhymes For Babies

Ever wondered why every nursery school highly depend on songs to impart knowledge to the kids? Well, teaching nursery rhymes to children helps them to become better readers in life. When singing the rhymes, children naturally speak more clearly and at a slower pace than normal. That’s a good way for kids to understand different sounds and learn to use various vocabularies.

Research has also shown that children who love songs and sing regularly tend to have an easier time developing speech. Singing also makes school easier for kids, especially when spelling and reading. Experts also reveal that the rhyming available in nursery songs help the child to maintain a steady beat as most songs involve clapping, marching and tapping along.

The Educational Value of Songs

Singing supports your child’s learning and emotional development. It encourages children to express their emotions and enhances their ability to communicate. The songs allow them to exercise their lips and tongue, while repeatedly engaging their memory muscle. As a result, learning the information embedded on a song becomes more rapid in a child’s mind than simply reading it. In fact, most kids learn the alphabets by singing them and not only saying them.

As the children get older, the power of songs in their lives is also extremely beneficial. According to “Sing up” development manager Matthew Freeman, singing can be a great tool for teaching children and young students. Songs can be used as a fun and creative way of increasing enjoyment and helping children to understand the subject or topics they would normally struggle.

According to Matthew, most kids don’t consider singing as work or a difficult task. Being a fun activity, many children participate in sessions willingly and pay more attention to the message, unlike while reading a book. A skilled tutor can, therefore, use songs to teach diverse subjects such as numeracy, English, languages, science, and culture, to name a few.

A 2016 study by Southern California University also suggests that musical experiences during childhood accelerate brain development. That’s particularly evident in language acquisition and improving the reading skills. It also helps the child’s mind and body to work together, helping the kid to build motor skills while practicing self-expression.

Get Your Child Singing

If you’re trying to teach some basic skills to children or any other subject that’s naturally challenging, adding songs to the lesson plan can help to reinforce the skills. By repeating certain skills like colors or alphabets, your child will get enough exposure to the skills and understand them better than before.

Teachers can also teach good behavior and improve the child’s social skills through the use of songs. Nonetheless, it’s not always easy to incorporate song in your lesson plan or even getting the children interested in the songs. Here are a few tips to help get your child singing different songs for educational and recreational purposes.

Use singing resources like books and CDs to make children associate songs with fun activities such as playing.

Try singing your kid’s favorite bedtime stories and encourages them to join. That can also be a fun bonding activity and a family ritual that further shows your love for the kids.

Look for singing classes and encourage your child to join the school choir or other singing groups around.

Be creative and makeup songs that help your child learn spellings and other difficult topics they might find hard to remember.

Encourage your kids to sing while in the house or sing along to a song on the radio while driving them to school.

Wrap up

While songs are an essential tool in helping children to learn new concepts and exercise their memory muscle, it’s essential to make sure you do it right. Keep in mind that most kids engage best with music while it’s sung live, so put that recording away and ready your voice. It’s also important to be playful with the songs to make them fun and more acceptable to kids.