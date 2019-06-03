How pretend play helps children grow and develop

It’s no secret that play is a vital part of a child’s growth and development. The opportunity to play freely allows children to learn by observing, mimicking, and imagining different scenarios.

While clomping about in adult shoes, creating a restaurant together or imitating police officers, the child learns to coordinate and cooperate in solving problems and also think flexibly.

Here is how pretend play can help children grow and build essential developmental skills in various areas such as teamwork.

Benefits of Imaginative Play to Your Child

Supports Social And Emotional Development

When a child engages in imaginative play, they actively experiment with social and emotional roles that are present in life. Games allow them to understand who they are in the community and how they fit in the world that surrounds them. They also learn how the world works and how they can walk in someone’s shoes.

Pretend play also helps your child develop empathy, cooperation, become responsible, and learn to share responsibility. It’s natural for young children to have momentary selfishness, but they begin to recognize and respond positively to other people’s feelings through experimental pretend play. Think of how children engage in role-playing situations. They have to negotiate the topics, share roles, and agree on the rules, show great collaboration, cooperation, and understand each other.

Improves Language And Communication Skills

It’s fascinating to watch kids interacting with their friends. Often, they come out with phrases or words that we never thought they knew. They can also do very amusing impressions of their teachers, caregivers, and parents. Pretend play allows them to experiment and learn the power of language and how it affects the people around them. It also enables them to understand how words allow us to re-enact situations, put across a point, and make us understand.

Through imaginative play, children are exposed to new vocabularies and are introduced to different scenarios that widen their vocabulary base. It not only helps the child to learn new words and phrases, but it also reduces anxiety as language becomes more familiar in different situations. Additionally, personal vocabularies flourish as they start using words appropriately incorrect context.

While playing with other kids, children pick their words carefully to allow others to understand what they’re saying. As a result, children learn to listen carefully to what others say in order to understand what’s going on around them.

Develops Thinking, Learning And Problem-Solving Skills

Due to its nature, imaginative play fosters your child’s mental growth by presenting various problems to solve as well as scenarios that require careful thinking. From deciding which game to play to overcoming different scenarios, children exercise their intellectual muscle by using cognitive thinking skills. That helps them acquire vital skills required for successful adult life.

Through imaginative play, children also form memories and make use of the images they’ve created in their mind to mimic past events. This type of abstract thinking enables them to work out past events in differently acted scenarios. It also helps the children to learn how to manage their thoughts and react to various scenarios while mentally solving problems that they may encounter.

From learning simple things like setting the table for a meal to dealing with a visit to the dentist, pretend play can help kids develop literacy skills if used appropriately. It can also help your child develop mathematical skills and understand science better at school.

Enhances Physical Development

Aside from wonderful problem-solving skills, pretend play is often physical, and it’s a great way for kids to stay active, exercise, and develop motor skills. You can find various pretend play videos to give your child some wonderful gaming ideas that involve physical activities like jumping and running around. This not only improves their motor skills but also promotes hand to eye coordination.

Even in situations where imaginative play appears to be too physical, experts suggest that it’s not too much for your child provided it’s well monitored. Evidence also shows that games involving rough tumbles can boost the development of the frontal lobe, a part that regulates behavior in your brain. Don’t be too quick to break it up as long as your child is enjoying what they’re doing. Instead, help them to learn self-regulation.

Encourages Imagination And Creativity

Research has shown that one of the most important benefits of early pretend play is its ability to enhance the child’s cognitive flexibility and creativity. Through imaginative play, children get the opportunity to practice different things using their imagination. This not only exercises their brain but also trains them to think creatively on their own.

The ability to use the power of imagination is a cognitive skill that everyone requires in their daily lives. As such, we need to encourage kids to learn how to sharpen this skill with frequent opportunities for pretend play. Imagination is crucial to properly visualize and enjoy different life pleasures such as reading a book or watching a good film. It’s also an essential enabler in understanding other people’s perspectives.

Wrap up

Since scheduled activities mainly consume your child’s time, it’s important to consider what they might be losing by missing out on pretend play. A few hours of galloping around the yard or creating pretend ponies is essential for development just like any other pursuit. You might also consider joining in the game to make it more fun and encourage your child to play often.