How I overcome my bitter experience from civil war – GUO

The Chairman, Board of Directors, G. U. Okeke & Sons limited says the three years Nigerian civil war was big set back to his life dream as a college boy.

Okeke, who was reliving his experience during the bloody war said he had a bitter experience at the time because Nigeria had not witnessed anything like war before then and being a young boy in school, the war disrupted his academic pursuit as everything was put on hold.

But, despite the setback, he said he was lucky to have had the opportunity of having a special training in 1966, called citizenship and leadership training course.

Okeke, who is also Chairman, Board of Directors, G. U. Okeke Transport Services, said they were trained before the war in his school in Nnobi Community Secondary School on how to be ready to take up leadership responsibilities such as controlling the students, that is to be a prefect, which was one of the conditions to be graduate from the school.

‘‘You have to go for that training, so that you know how to endure, how to handle people, it helped us, while we were in the training. We finished it, and immediately after that, the war came up. So, it helped me a lot.

‘‘I was so young that time, 1967-1968 that we were able to do certain things even to train the younger ones, because it was the army that trained us that 66, 67. It was a serious military training. We have to go for cross country, by 5am they woke you up, you got up with your kits and ran about and after that you do rod climbing, rope climbing , trekking for more than 20 miles in a day.

‘‘So, it was a terrible thing and it helped me a lot during the war and I made very good use of it during the war and still making use of that training today, because that training is what the graduates of today are doing, going for about six weeks course, they called it orientation course to prepare them in NYSC, although what they are doing today is not as difficult as what we had during the 60s,’’ he recalled

Question: Many successful businessmen are known to have failed at the home front, how were you able to successfully combine business with family responsibilities?

On the secret of his business at home front, GUO attributed it to his prayerful wife, whom he said did everything in carrying all his children along in prayers and the family business.

Apart from carrying every member of the family along in prayers, he said the children were well educated and also encouraged to be hardworking in all they do.

‘‘I keep on telling everybody to be prayerful, my wife is very prayerful. I encourage all my children to be praying, before they enter into the higher institutions, every Saturday we use to have prayers for one hour or more, even with our driver. I use every Saturday to educate them that there is no short cut to life and success.

‘‘And, I told them, they must work hard because that was what guided us their parents. We taught them how to read Bible. Today, a lot of youths cannot manage their family business. There are many Churches answering different names and people are looking for where to make money quick.

‘‘You don’t know the powers that are going on, people must go down on their knees and ask God for forgiveness. We should teach our children how to pray, not playing politics with Church. You can hide from human beings, but not from God. If you make your money in crooked way, your children, may not be in position to manage that money, because you made it in a crooked way.

‘‘Teach your children how to worship God. It is for the parents to bring their children up in a godly way. It will be hard for them to depart from it. My parents did that to me too. I told you before that we are eight in my family, seven boys and a girl, all of us are engrossed to Church activities, even local government too. I have said it before, all these big companies you are seeing, those who laid the foundation are no longer here, but their children have taken up with their dedicated staff. We must give opportunities to our youths.’’

He equally called on the wealthy in the society to help the poor so that the society will grow and have peace.